This past Columbus Day Weekend, the Westport Library held its periodic book sale. The sale offered over 40 different collections of books, ephemera, art and media. Not only was admission free for customers, but anyone could sign up to volunteer.

Gallery | 8 Photos Photo by Anna Dioro '23 The sale was held in the library's main forum, inviting people of all ages to browse their vast selection of items. While customers walked around, a self-playing piano filled the room with relaxing music.