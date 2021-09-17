Administration announces senior Homecoming Dance

Staples administrators announced that a Homecoming Dance for seniors will take place on Oct. 23, following a majority of survey responses in favor of the dance.

Staples seniors will have a Homecoming Dance on campus on Oct. 23, following the annual Pep Rally and homecoming football game on Oct. 22, according to an email sent out to Staples students by Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. on Sept. 15. The cost of attending the event is $55.

“I am happy for your class to have this big event,” Senior Grade Level Assistant Jesse McCray said. “Homecoming dances have been such a memorable event when tied into all the events that happen during the year. I’m glad that with everything that students have been through that you will have some normalcy.”

The dance will be a semi-formal featuring music and food and will be open only to Staples seniors. It will last from 7:00-9:30 p.m.: attendees must arrive before 8 p.m. through the courtyard tent and cannot leave prior to 9 p.m. COVID-19 protocols at the event will be the same as those during the school day.

“It’s pretty cool that we have a homecoming dance,” Julian Fiore ’22 said. “Our grade missed out on like everything last year, so I think this is a good chance to make it up and bring people together after a year of isolation.”