Social distancing accepted into everyday routine

One positive thing that has come out of this quarantine is that I am now able to have dinner with my family every night. It is a nice way to end the day and catch up.

Talking to one of my friends face-to-face feels like it hasn’t happened in an eternity. As someone who generally sees herself as extroverted and social, coronavirus was a sudden slap in the face. The fact that I could not hang out with my friends or even talk to them from less than six feet away was hard to wrap my head around. However, during this uncertain time, there have been positives that would be unfair to ignore.

One beneficial thing that I would have to mention is the shorter school day. Online school officially starts at 8:30, which is one hour later than it regularly did. The extra hour helps me get a full eight hours of sleep a night, leaving me with more energy during the day. Also, we end school at 12:15, leaving the rest of the afternoon open. Aside from homework, I have all day to exercise, relax, spend time with family and talk to my friends virtually.

Another reason I had an easier time accepting social distancing is due to technology. I am able to communicate with my friends on many different social media platforms and have the opportunity to FaceTime with them using my iPhone or computer. Without these devices, it would have been a lot harder for me to adjust to this new “normal” we are currently in.

Furthermore, I have been able to spend a lot more quality time with my family. My brother is home from college, and my dad has been working from home. My family has been able to have dinners together every night, and it is nice that our schedules are all the same.

Quarantine has also allowed me to reduce stress and relax. Many of my responsibilities and commitments were canceled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which caused my schedule to open up. Before quarantine, I was always stressed due to a lack of time. Now, I have a lot more time to focus on things and I am much less stressed.

When social distancing interrupted my everyday routine, I never thought I would get used to it. However, this has become my new normal and is starting to feel manageable. As we approach day 50 in quarantine, I suggest that everyone create their own routine and establish a new type of “normal.”