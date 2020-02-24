Apple moves to SoNo Collection

Prior to the new Apple store opening, the vast space it took up was covered by a big white wall, many customers stopped and pointed acknowledging the store.

Apple opened a new store at the SoNo Collection in South Norwalk on Feb. 15.

Prior to this new storefront, the closest Apple store to Westport was in Trumbull, which is roughly 20 minutes away.

“I think having an Apple store nearby will be really convenient,” Julia Grimes ’20 said.

“Right now I never go to the Apple store because I feel like it’s so far away.”

The store sells Apple products such as the iPhone and MacBook Pro, among other electronics such as Colgate toothbrushes, Hidrate Spark smart water bottle, Eve Aqua smart water controller and Xbox.

But not all are fans of Apple branching out to sell other items.

"I think it's stupid," Molly Liles '22 said about these additional products, "because that is not their area of products and having such a variety of products will dilute their store and distract from their main products."

But many Westport residents hope the new location will prove to be convenient.