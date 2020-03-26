Precautions taken at Yale Children’s Hospital ensure minimal spread of COVID-19

The+pediatric+waiting+room+at+the+Yale+New+Haven+Children%27s+Hospital+lays+empty+as+a+result+of+the+coronavirus.+

Photo by Samantha Felner '22

The pediatric waiting room at the Yale New Haven Children's Hospital lays empty as a result of the coronavirus.

Samantha Felner '22, Paper Opinions Editor
March 26, 2020

Precautions taken by Yale Children's Hospital minimizes spread of COVID 19

Related Stories
Coronavirus cancels major sports games; leaves students distressed
Coronavirus cancels major sports games; leaves students distressed
Westport’s recent aggressiveness is necessary in stopping coronavirus
Westport’s recent aggressiveness is necessary in stopping coronavirus
Public libraries should close due to coronavirus despite inconvenience caused
Public libraries should close due to coronavirus despite inconvenience caused
Ignorant Westporters self inflict coronavirus
Ignorant Westporters self inflict coronavirus