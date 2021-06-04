Westport Woman's Club presents annual art show, dazzles viewers

Phoebe Miller '23
These pieces by Miggs Burroughs, curator of the show, changed photos from the different angles that a person looked at them.
Phoebe Miller ’23, Paper Sports EditorJune 4, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/mQpwbQDLHAW9h/
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Arts
Traditional Memorial Day Parade serves as necessary celebration, commemoration
Phone strings prove to be perfect accessory
The Porch’s Grand opening brings together Westport community
‘D’Amelio Show’ likely to fall into the pits of garbage television
Food
Frozen Fruit Yogurt Bark: proves to be perfect breakfast alternative
Simply beautiful: learn to create easy minimalist wall decor
Delicious homemade pretzel desserts for Memorial Day
Ellery Bodell continues passion for songwriting professionally
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ completes its 17th season, prepares for season 18
Ashe’s debut album, ‘Ashlyn,’ displays diversity of emotions through tranquill beats
Inklings News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.