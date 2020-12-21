‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’ excites fans, puts them in holiday spirit

When the first season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” hit Disney+ in November 2019, it was all the rage. But many fans were disappointed to learn that they would have to wait over a year for another season of the show. So, when it was announced that there would be a “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” episode being released Dec. 11, 2020, fans were beyond excited.

The highly anticipated episode did not disappoint. This 45-minute special starring Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie and the rest of the “HSMTMTS” cast definitely got me in the holiday spirit.

As a hardcore “High School Musical” fan, I was very hesitant to watch the series at first as I thought it could never do the original movie justice, but I was definitely proven wrong. I was pleasantly surprised with this series and couldn’t wait to tune in to this holiday special as I anticipate the next season’s release.

This holiday special was a nice change of pace from the usual rhythm of the show. The show follows a group of high schoolers who unexpectedly come together to participate in the staging of “High School Musical: The Musical” as their high school’s theatre production. As the season goes on, “showmances”, rivalries and new friendships emerge, making the series a very interesting watch. However, getting to sit down and hear the cast talk about their real lives makes the show even more personal.

“ The episode felt very genuine, as you got to watch the cast share many laughs through looking back on their favorite holiday memories from their youth.” — Margot Richlin ’23

Each star of the show had their own featured moment in the episode where they performed their favorite holiday songs and shared some childhood memories. Along with this, the cast gave answers to questions such as “Who would be number one on Santa’s Naughty List?” and “Who in your cast would give the best homemade gift?. The episode felt very genuine, as you got to watch the cast share many laughs through looking back on their favorite holiday memories from their youth.

Along with cast members captivating performances of classics such as, “This Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Last Christmas,” the episode featured brand new song, “The Perfect Gift,” written and performed by Joshua Bassett. Viewers are able to watch several cheerful musical performances along with an exclusive season two sneak peek.

Overall, if you are looking for a good way to ring in the holiday season and get to know one of your favorite casts, this holiday special is your best bet. This heartfelt, inclusive episode felt like nothing less than a hang out with the cast and definitely fulfilled the high expectations I previously had. I give the holiday episode of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” a 9/10.