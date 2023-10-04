Parking violations raise questions about ‘crabbing’ in Westport

Graphic by Addison Coughlin ’25 ‘Crabbing’ in Westport has caused a larger issue, with the fisherman parked illegally along the streets surrounding the beach area.

‘Crabbing,’ the activity of fishing for crabs has sparked debate in Westport as the cars, thought to be those belonging to the ‘crabbers,’ lined up surrounding the beach area. Residents have complained about the build up of traffic and the Westport Journal reports that this topic is expected to be discussed at the meeting of the Sherwood Mill Pond Committee on Thursday at 5 p.m.

“I don’t know much about crabbing, but I have noticed the increase in cars surrounding the beach,” Bridget Menninger ’25 said. “As someone who lives close by, it’s annoying to barely fit in the lane when the parked cars are in the way.”

Conservation director Colin Kelly responded to complaints regarding ‘crabbing’ in the Mill Pond area on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“The act of crabbing is allowed, and is covered by CT DEEP fishing regulations,” Kelly wrote in response to the complaints.

There are no regulations preventing individuals from fishing for blue crab in the area. Fishing for blue crab does not require a license and is unlimited in the season, spanning from May 1 to Nov. 30.

Regarding safety for the environment, “The police have ensured that only crabs are being taken, and clams, if found, are returned to the water,” according to Connecticut Updates.

The main problem, though, is the lack of parking in the area, the issue that has caused local residents of the Mill-Pond area to report the ‘crabbing’ rather than the illegal parking itself.

Although the shellfishing policies enforced by the Westport Conservation Department stress that there is limited parking in the area surrounded by residential homes, the Westport police department has still been busy giving tickets to the illegally parked cars that are assumed to belong to ‘crabbers’.

“Over 70 parking tickets have been issued along Hillspoint Road and the Old Mill parking lot in the last few weeks,” Kelly wrote, “One night alone had over 30 parking tickets issued.”