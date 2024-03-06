Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers

Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Madison Mayr ‘24 began her journalism journey during her freshman year and now is a paper sports editor for the second year in a row.“I’m very athletic and love sports, so I thought being a sports editor would be a great choice for me,” Mayr said. In parallel to her journalism pursuits, Mayr enjoys playing lacrosse and has been named captain for the Staples girls’ lacrosse team. Mayr reflected on her initial decision to take journalism.“I took intro my freshman year because I love writing,” she said, “and my friends said that it’s a great way to explore different passions in writing.”
Staff Writer Storey Ahl ’25 enjoys playing field hockey and cooking, which both activities have prompted her to join Inklings. “I plan on writing some food articles this year because it's one of my passions and I think that it is really interesting to learn about what other people are cooking as it inspires me,” Ahl said. Ahl also values the surplus of new opportunities that Inklings brings, which also prompted her in joining the newspaper.“It’s a different type of writing than other English classes,” Ahl said. “I think it provides a new layer of experience to my writing.”