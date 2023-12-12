Football+secures+big+win+against+Fairfield+Prep+in+first+round+of+playoffs

You can catch Nash Teran ’25 steadily balancing on a 13x13 crate, cheering at the football games on the Wrecker field. She didn’t originally want to cheer, but has grown to love the sport throughout multiple seasons on the team.

“I now love it to the point where I chose to do it competitively.” Nash Teran ’25 said, “I was even nominated for all fciac”

Teran joined inklings to pursue her interests in writing, and join a community where she will be heard.

“I’m excited to see where this class takes me; I hope I can build my writing skills”