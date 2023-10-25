A sweeping epidemic: New York Times games

Talia Moskowitz ’24 The graphic provides an example of what Connections looks like. The four white boxes would all have words that associate them together, apart from the other boxes. If the four groupings are correct, the player wins the game.

When The New York Times first came out with the daily Wordle, it was swiftly implemented into millions of Americans’ daily routines. If you peered over the shoulder of any commuter on the train or any student sitting in class, you’d see the bright, four by five grid of letters, most likely accompanied by a face of pensive concentration. Just a few months after its purchase, the New York Times said that the games had brought in tens of millions of users.

Wordle had the Staples community hooked for a long time. Now, other games like Connections and the classic daily Crossword, are the Wreckers’ kryptonite. Here’s everything you need to know about these two games.

Let’s start with Connections. After its launch on June 12, 2023, the game has become The New York Times most played game, just second to Wordle. It invites the player to categorize 16 words or phrases into four distinct groups of four. The groupings can be tricky and difficult to spot.

Filipa Lempke ’24 likes the challenge of the game.

“I’m not very good at it,” she said, “but it’s fun.”

In comparison to Wordle and other New York Times games, she finds it more cerebral.

“I think it takes a bit more thinking,” she said. “You kind of don’t see what the categories are until you’re really looking at it for a long time.”

Others find that Connections comes easier to them in comparison to other similar games. Tommy Dry ’24 expressed his enjoyment of the game.

“I’m usually terrible at word games,” he said, “but that one I can do because it’s like association.”

It’s evident that Connections has amassed its following by appealing to an audience with a vast cognitive diversity.

English teacher Brian Tippy, a true traditionalist, prefers the Crossword over any of the new games that the New York Times has introduced.

“My favorite New York Times game is still the Crossword,” he said.

As part of an older generation, the game also has a nostalgic and habitual appeal.

“I’ve been doing it for longer and it’s more challenging,” he said.

Tippy acknowledged the fun and lighter Wordle and Connections as part of his routine as well, but sets them apart from the Crossword because of their limited depth.

“I usually get the Wordle every single day within a minute or two,” he said, “and I usually get Connections almost every day within a few minutes. So they’re really fun but they’re not the level of challenge that the Thursday, Friday, Saturday Crossword is.”

Do you like word association? Try Connections. Want something a little meatier? Go for the Crossword. No matter how old you are, no matter if you’re sitting at a desk at Staples or up at the SmartBoard teaching the class, there is a New York Times game for you.