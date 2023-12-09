Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
With the college decisions that were released in recent weeks, seniors speculate and gossip over every decision given back, creating very negative talk surrounding college.
Stop the spread: infectious college admission talk infests Staples
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Inklings Wordle 12/13/23
Inklings’ Wordle 12/13/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting

Indie Ahl ’24, Staff WriterDecember 9, 2023
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Indie Ahl ’24
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.



Inklings-Advanced Journalism Photostory ~ Westport Town Hall Annual Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 4, 2023)

Related Stories
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Meet my New Boyfriend...What’s his name again?

[caption id="attachment_10564" align="alignright" width="400" caption="Graphic by Neloise Egipto '13"][/caption] I think all of us know “that g...

Megan’s Marthas Vineyard Boutique holds an immense variety of clothes and accessories.
Megan’s Martha's Vineyard boutique displays a woman run small business
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Photostory
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
About the Contributor
Indie Ahl ’24, Staff Writer
Indie Ahl ’24 is an avid member of the Staples community, being a staff writer for Inklings and the president of the club, Cool To Be Kind.  “We [Cool To Be Kind] usually meet once a month, and every two months we’ll all take a visit to the elementary school,” Ahl said. “We’ll do little lessons with them […] that kind of teaches them kindness and having empathy for others.” Ahl is not the first Ahl to be a part of Inklings. Her older sister got Ahl interested in joining Inklings and trying something new. Ahl’s younger sister is also a staff writer currently.  
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *