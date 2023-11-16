Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend

Assistant Creative Director Avery Michalowski ’26 channels her artistry in both the classroom and the dance studio.

She embarked on her Inklings journey after being inspired by her older sister’s recommendation.

“My sister took Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism. She loved it and always told stories about it, so I found it appealing,” Michalowski said.

Alongside her dedication to journalism, Michalowski remains a committed dancer with a particular love for ballet.

“{Dancing} takes up a lot of my time,” Michalowski said. “It will definitely be hard to balance school, Inklings and dancing, but I am ready for the challenge.”