Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa

Staff Writer Storey Ahl ’25 enjoys playing field hockey and cooking, which both activities have prompted her to join Inklings. “I plan on writing some food articles this year because it's one of my passions and I think that it is really interesting to learn about what other people are cooking as it inspires me,” Ahl said. Ahl also values the surplus of new opportunities that Inklings brings, which also prompted her in joining the newspaper.“It’s a different type of writing than other English classes,” Ahl said. “I think it provides a new layer of experience to my writing.”
Web News Editor Rachel Olefson ’25 strives to build skills. From the age of two, Olefson has skied to improve and enjoy quality family time. “[The mountain] is a place I can kind of do whatever I want,” Olefson said. “It gets me away from the stress of school.” In the classroom, Olefson remains eager to grow. For her, Inklings is a collaborative space to strengthen her writing and graphic design expertise. “You get to meet people that maybe you wouldn't be friends with otherwise,” Olefson said, “and work with people who have a lot of different strengths.”