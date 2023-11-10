Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa

Staff Writer Storey Ahl ’25 enjoys playing field hockey and cooking, which both activities have prompted her to join Inklings.

“I plan on writing some food articles this year because it's one of my passions and I think that it is really interesting to learn about what other people are cooking as it inspires me,” Ahl said.

Ahl also values the surplus of new opportunities that Inklings brings, which also prompted her in joining the newspaper.

“It’s a different type of writing than other English classes,” Ahl said. “I think it provides a new layer of experience to my writing.”