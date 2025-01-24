Winter break: finding joy in the pause

Business Manager Caroline Zajac ’25 knows budgeting. Whether it's her time split between school and rowing or the funds for Inklings News, Zajac ensures everything in her life runs smoothly.

“I row nine times a week: daily after school and in the mornings on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday,” Zajac said.

Zajac’s solace comes in her work for Inklings. She gets to manage her love for business with a well-needed break from other extracurriculars.

“I wanted to do business in a more creative way,” Zajac said. “Really, there is no newspaper if there aren't any funds.”