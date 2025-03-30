Alo Yoga set to open on Main Street

Join the discussion.

Ground News had previously relied on a combination of human determination and algorithms to determine the news bias of articles. The introduction of AI to replace this system can allow for a more trustworthy, reliable system as personal human biases are removed.
New AI news app decodes newspaper bias
RTM members (left to right) Jimmy Izzo from District 3, Kristin Mott Purcell from District 1, Lauren Karpf from District 7, Pam Kopack from District 3 and Andrew Bloom from District 1 participated in a panel discussion about the RTM’s responsibilities, functions and importance.
RTM Community Conversation promotes engagement with local government
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com
Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response
Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Staples Symphonic Band will be performing at Carnegie Hall April 1.
Symphonic Band debuts at Carnegie Hall
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
While it is easy to ignore current world issues, it is necessary to understand what is going on and how it affects everyday life.
Stop plugging your ears, start paying attention to current issues
The Staples boys' lacrosse team has won two state championships and one FCIAC championship in the past three years. They will be looking to continue to add to their trophy cabinet in the upcoming campaign. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Boys’ lacrosse prepares for upcoming season
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Amelia Guimond ’28 wins her wrestling match against Stratford High School (Photo Contributed by Amelia Guimond ’28).
Inside wrestling’s gender divide: Guimond challenges norms on the mat
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
Alina Gurevich ’25 and Mandarin teacher Chris Fray both have learned, and are still learning, a vast array of languages from all over the world. In this podcast, they will walk through their language-learning journey, dive into why they are so passionate about learning languages, how to go about learning a language and explain the impact their skills have had on their lives.
Language learning masters: Alina Gurevich ’25 and Mandarin teacher Chris Fray excel in multiple languages
Alo Yoga’s new location at 60 Main Street replaces Oka Home.
Alo Yoga set to open on Main Street
Lazy Sister’s Spicy Chicken Wontons are their most popular item.
SoNo’s Lazy Sister rivals popular NYC restaurant Din Tai Fung
Van Leeuwen opened up in downtown Westport on Feb. 6. The brand is known for ‘better for you’ ingredients than traditional ice cream. They also have fun flavors and vegan options. Their store hours are longer than most parlors in Westport, closing at 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.
Van Leeuwen’s opens in Westport
Second Street is a second hand clothing store that opened in February. The items sold include jackets, designer jewelry, handbags and jeans. The items were sourced from various locations, and the store accepts clothing that will be evaluated for a price, a portion of which goes to the seller.
A guide to Second Street: Westports newest second hand store
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Alo Yoga set to open on Main Street

Zoe Alpert ’25 and Zoe BoxenbaumMarch 30, 2025
Zoe Boxenbaum
Alo Yoga’s new location at 60 Main Street replaces Oka Home.
While it seems that younger siblings may have an easier college process than the eldest, the debate isn’t as simple as it may seem.
Oldest, youngest siblings compare college processes
There has been an uprise in sicknesses this year, mostly due to the Flu and Covid, though many cases of illnesses have been unknown.
Flu season takes Staples by storm
Zoe Alpert ’25, Broadcast Manager
Broadcast Manager Zoe Alpert ’25 has always found joy in capturing the moment, a passion that shines through in her role with Inklings. Alpert’s broadcast role is deeply rooted in her love for travel.  “I really love traveling, and I’ve been blessed to travel a lot. On every vacation, I always prioritize taking videos and capturing those beautiful moments,” Alpert said. Through Inklings, Alpert is able to find joy in both writing and broadcasting. “Inklings is great because it combines writing and video work,” Alpert said. “Writing allows me to express myself, while videos are lighthearted and fun, allowing others to connect.”