Alo Yoga set to open on Main Street

Broadcast Manager Zoe Alpert ’25 has always found joy in capturing the moment, a passion that shines through in her role with Inklings. Alpert’s broadcast role is deeply rooted in her love for travel.

“I really love traveling, and I’ve been blessed to travel a lot. On every vacation, I always prioritize taking videos and capturing those beautiful moments,” Alpert said.

Through Inklings, Alpert is able to find joy in both writing and broadcasting.

“Inklings is great because it combines writing and video work,” Alpert said. “Writing allows me to express myself, while videos are lighthearted and fun, allowing others to connect.”