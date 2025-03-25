Categories:
Trying Irish Snacks – St. Paddy’s Edition
Eva Matviyenko ’27 and Emme Dorfman ’27 • March 25, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Staff Writer Eva Matviyenko ’27 wants to create change in the way teenagers approach news. She wants to write stories that inspire teens and get them hooked. “I feel like a lot of the news teenagers see is relevant and important to us but not really relatable or interesting a lot of times,” Matviyenko ’27 said. Matviyenko enjoys dancing and skiing in her free time and aspires to be on the Inklings business team in the future. “I want to go into business when I’m older,” Matviyenko said, “so I feel like this could be a really good starting point for me.”
Emme Dorfman ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer, Emme Dorfman ’27 finds herself learning at every twist and turn. Dorfman especially learns a lot of life skills through soccer and lacrosse. “I love playing soccer and lacrosse.” Dorfman ’27 said. “It teaches me so much about communication and sportsmanship,” Dorfman wishes to take these lessons and apply them to her new Advanced Journalism class. Dorfman hopes to learn more about the news process as she is always reading the top news stories. “I can’t wait to learn more about the journalism process” Dorfman ’27, “and I’m also looking forward to learning about the news writing process. ”