How to make the most of staying home for breaks 

School breaks are a time for rest, relaxation, and fun—but for some of us, it’s a time spent at home while friends and family head off on exciting vacations. If you’re like me, and often don’t go anywhere on breaks, it can be hard to find something fulfilling to do—other than preparing for midterms, of course.

However, through my many stay-cations, I’ve learned to embrace this extra time and turn it into an opportunity for my enjoyment. If you’re staying home this holiday season, here are some ways to stay busy and have fun — without ever having to pack a suitcase.

Spend time with friends

Doing fun activities with friends that are in the same situation as you is a great way to stay connected and enjoy break. Personally, I love going ice skating with friends at Longshore—and it’s open for public skating. It feels refreshing to be outside, and it’ll be even less crowded with so many people going away. Even for those who have to cling on to the wall the entire time, skating is more about the experience of being with friends and drinking hot cocoa while the Zamboni cleans the ice. And for those who are seasoned skaters, helping your friends learn while taking the time to laugh at them every so often when they fall creates incredible memories.

But, if you are someone that doesn’t particularly like the idea of being out in the cold standing on two very thin metal blades trying to balance, I don’t blame you. Another thing I like to do is crafts. I’ve always loved going pottery painting with family and friends, and there are some pretty close locations around Westport, such as Happy Hands Art & Pottery in Wilton and Hands on Pottery in Fairfield. Even though it is quite pricey, it may be worth it for the experience you get with friends and the piece of art you can showcase on your shelf forever. You could also look for painting classes or even host one of your own for way cheaper.

2. Take up new hobbies

With so much time on my hands, I find that boredom is the best path to creativity. So far, I’ve taken up crocheting, jewelry making, baking, cooking and so much more. I’ve found a true passion for baking and cooking, but there are hundreds of hobbies you can pick up on: drawing, photography, yoga, scrapbooking, thrifting, upcycling, skateboarding, sewing or even learning a new language to name a few. Once you have the motivation to start something new, it opens up a whole world of possible things to keep your mind and body engaged.

3. Volunteer

Volunteering somewhere around Westport is another amazing way to not only keep busy, but also contribute to our community. There are a lot of different ways to go about this, but I believe that the best are donating to and helping at the Westport Animal Shelter, volunteering at a local hospital or senior center, such as the Westport Center for Senior Activities, and donating food and volunteering at the Gillespie Center in Westport. These organizations are always in need of helping hands, especially around the holidays. It can make a real difference for others, and you’ll likely end up making connections with other people in your community. Plus, you can get volunteering hours and even work towards getting school credit for community service.

Another option is looking for virtual volunteer opportunities, such as tutoring students online or helping with local charities’ digital campaigns. It’s a win-win: you stay productive, help those in need, gain valuable experience and make it a bit brighter for everyone involved.

Breaks don’t have to feel dull just because you aren’t going somewhere. Whether you hang out with friends, explore new interests and hobbies, or give back to your community, there are countless ways to stay engaged and make the most out of your time. Sometimes the best memories are made right at home.