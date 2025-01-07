Holiday highlights: Students share unique December break plans

Associate Web Managing Editor Liora Perkins ’25 has had a passion for journalism since freshman year. Outside of school, Perkins enjoys dancing non-competitively at a studio.

Perkins took Introduction to Journalism her freshman year, after recommendations by friends and older family members.

“I was interested in learning journalism on a deeper level,” Perkins said.

After taking the freshman course, she wanted to pursue journalism and continued with Advanced Journalism. She believes that, by taking Advanced Journalism, she has become a better writer, reader, and editor.

“Everything that I have learned here will definitely help me,” Perkins said.