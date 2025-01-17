Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport public schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
In the past few weeks, students have created Instagram accounts advocating for political and societal beliefs.
Students amplify political dialogue, advocacy through Instagram
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
Students applying regular decision to college are put under a lot of pressure.
Classmates share stress of college applications
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 1/9/24
Inklings’ Wordle 1/9/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel

Anna Kercher ’25, Associate Paper Managing Editor January 17, 2025
Anna Kercher ’25
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”

As the Palisades fire scorched through California leaving devastation in its wake, thousands of homes and lives were destroyed. Yet, before the smoke could settle, the media had already framed the tragedies to cover them through a political lens. Headlines like “Dems blame LA fire on ‘climate change’ despite city cutting fire department budget” from Fox News and “Right-wing media figures call for withholding California wildfire aid, blame ‘liberals’ for disaster” from CNN quickly popped up, utilizing this natural disaster to add fuel to division. 

In an era where news is consumed in polarized echo chambers and misinformation spreads rampant, modern journalism faces unprecedented challenges. How did we get here, and what path lies ahead for the future of the media? 

These questions took center stage at a panel discussion between veteran CNN journalists Alisyn Camerota, John Berman and Dave Briggs, along with local 06880 blog writer Dan Woog and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal Sunday January 12 at the Westport Public Library. Drawing on their years of experience in the journalism field, the panel unpacked the media’s role in preserving democracy, the erosion of public trust, the spread of misinformation, and shifting demands of journalism in the digital era, engaging an audience of over 400. 

“Reporting and journalism is literally the livelihood of our democracy, and it is in danger like never before,” Blumenthal said. 

Within the context of current political pressures on news and the 2024 presidential election, John Brandt, the past president of the Y’s Men of Westport and Weston, organized this presentation to analyze the journalistic impacts. 

“It occurred to me that there is a lack of critical thinking in the electorate. I don’t think the people were taking advantage of the information available,” Brandt said. “I decided we would talk about that and how journalism is evolving.”

The panel tackled this polarized political climate, examining how news networks have contributed to the erosion of public trust.

“No one’s innocent. Everyone plays a role in polarization,” Briggs said. “I include CNN in that conversation and MSNBC. It’s not just Fox News that perpetuates untruths. All the networks have hurt the dialogue, so I think the burden is on all of us to try to fix this.”

Yet, while news sources bear some responsibility, the audience also plays a crucial role in perpetuating this cycle, since factual reporting does not always sell. 

“One of the problems is you have to have an audience who wants to be informed. You have to have an audience who wants to find out what the truth is,” Berman said. 

As many people seek news that aligns with their views, objective reporting can be undermined and existing divisions fed. 

“We need to get outside our bubble and talk to the people who have different views, because they’re Americans, too, and that’s the strength of our democracy,” Blumenthal said. 

This call to engage becomes even more critical in an era where rapidly evolving technology is reshaping journalism. As more people cancel cable subscriptions and turn to social media, the public is flooded with contributors. However, this shift makes news more vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation, especially with the rise of technologies like DeepFakes and algorithms amplifying division and fake news.

With no sign of technology slowing down, the future of journalism may lie in social media

“I hope that your generation is able to build a social media news network made up of people that have opinions across the political aisle that can serve the world,” Briggs said. “Or else, misinformation reigns.” 

With this rapid spread of misinformation enabled by social media, fact checking remains a contentious topic. 

“I don’t think there is a single trusted source out there, and I am terrified,” Briggs said. “Any given day, 3 billion people are on the platforms of Metano more fact-checking. Think about that for a moment.” 

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the end of third-party fact-checking on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, deeming fact checkers to be too politically biased. These apps will now moderate with user-submitted corrections to other’s posts, inspired by the system used by Elon Musk’s X. 

Camerota stressed for journalists to continue ensuring credibility and transparency.

“I don’t know if Facebook’s job was to fact-checkthey’re a social media network,” Camerota said. “It’s journalists’ jobs. Part of the way to fight the moniker of fake news that we’ve been living with is to just remind people what the rules are of journalism that we follow.” 

The more claims public figures make, the more journalists face a tough choice: spend time and attention fact-checking every claim, or risk letting falsehoods spread.

“That’s the conundrum that faces us a lot of the time. It’s not as easy as just saying yeah we should go out and fact check every last claim,” Berman said. 

These journalistic challenges aren’t going anywhere. To exemplify how the next generation is preparing to play their role in the future of media, Staples High School newspaper Inklings Editors-in-Chief Nina Bowens ’25 and Lily Hultgren ’25, along with advisers Mary Elizabeth Fulco and Joseph DelGobbo, were invited to speak. 

Bowens and Hultgren shared their project highlighting local candidates for Connecticut Congress – Jonathan Steinberg and John Bolton – after noticing a lack of unbiased, available information leading up to the election. They used social media to inform the local community and help voters make informed choices.  

Fulco discussed the decline of local papers, noting how, in many areas, high school presses have become the sole local news sources. Westport remains an exception with at least three professional outlets. At any levelwhether school, local, national, or internationaldespite the media’s changing landscape, a journalist’s duty remains steadfast. 

“The biggest challenge,” Berman said, “is to figure out in this environment how to continue to press for the truth, to press for the facts, and to give the audience the best information you can.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
In the past few weeks, students have created Instagram accounts advocating for political and societal beliefs.
Students amplify political dialogue, advocacy through Instagram
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
Students applying regular decision to college are put under a lot of pressure.
Classmates share stress of college applications
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Given the professional execution in their crimes, the criminals’ casual communications served as a stark contrast to the rigor involved in the actual heist.
Jewelry Store robbery case closed, Westport Police reveal how they caught perpetrators
“The Nutcracker” showcases not only talented dancers but also handmade costumes, including the Snow Queen’s costume shown above.
Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
About the Contributor
Anna Kercher ’25
Anna Kercher ’25, Associate Paper Managing Editor
Anna Kercher ’25 is excited for her last year on Inklings as associate managing editor. Kercher has always enjoyed English in school. She first became interested in Inklings through her older sister.  “I wanted to get involved. I was curious about it and I always liked writing,” Kercher said.  Outside of Inklings, Kercher is on the girls’ volleyball team and is the youngest of three.  Although she may not pursue journalism in the future, she appreciates Inklings for the friends she has made through it. “I like the community of Inklings,” Kercher said. “I met a lot of great people.”