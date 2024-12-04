Startup innovators speak at Westport Library

Paper Editor Sophie Smith ’26 is a natural reader and writer, which are the attributes that drew her to journalism in the first place.

“My favorite part of journalism is definitely hunting stories and being able to use writing as a tool to tell a good story,” Smith said.

When she’s not wrapped up in a good book she takes up more active hobbies such as going to the beach, walking her dogs and playing squash.

“I’ve been on the team since freshman year,” Smith said. “I love it because the other girls are great and everyone is so supportive.”