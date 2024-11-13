More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community

Join the discussion.

Bernstein (left) receives her Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame award.
Building more than toys: Melissa Bernstein inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame
Gas prices in the state of Connecticut have been going down penny by penny to drop the average gas price in Connecticut below the national average.
Connecticut gas prices lower penny by penny, falling below national average
Fire danger at Sherwood Island State Park is currently rated as extreme, with officials urging the public to take precautions to prevent forest fires.
Brush fire risks rise as high temperatures, lack of rain persists
Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
The Big Y has rows and rows of produce, and even sells some exotic fruits such as prickly pears, persimmons and mini guavas.
Big Y grocery store: here’s what you should try
This election cycle, political content has dominated the feeds of millions of Americans, encouraging younger Americans to vote, but simultaneously raising questions about misinformation, one edit at a time. Kasey Feeley ’26 is featured in the photo.
Chronically online politics: how TikTok can change the course of elections
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.
Why warm weather saves lives
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
The fall foliage, the best part of fall!
We need to admit that fall is the best season
At Staples girls’ lacrosse Election Day clinic, everyone puts their sticks in the middle to end the clinic with a “one, two, three, Westport!”
Athletic teams hold Election Day clinics for young players
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community

Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor November 13, 2024
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.

Tables brimming with books stretch across the room, each stack begging to be explored. There’s a sense of contentment in the air as people browse, exchanging whispered recommendations. Yellowed classics crackle softly, blending with the rhythmic sound of pages turning, while the familiar scent of aged paper wraps you in a comforting nostalgia. The atmosphere stirs memories of childhood books, bringing back stories and worlds you’d nearly forgotten. 

It’s the Westport Library Book Sale, but it’s more than that. It’s a way to spread happiness, love and support. 

The Westport Library held its 25th annual Fall Book Sale in early November, an event that has become a beloved tradition in the community. Originally created to recycle donated books, the sale has grown into an event with a lasting impact. The sale has evolved to include not only fall and spring sales but also the Westport Book Shop. This shop and the sale now raise essential funds for the library while providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.

“About five years ago, we expanded the book sales mission,” the president of Westport Book Sale Ventures,  Jocelyn Barandiaran, said. “All of the money that we raise supports our dual mission. To make a donation to the library, and to support the employment of employees with disabilities in our store.”

All the books in the sale are donated by community members year-round, with contributions coming not only from Westport but also from nearby communities as far as Westchester. Fifty volunteers receive, sort, price and box donations at the Book Donation Center, and forty  additional volunteers help staff the Westport Book Shop, which offers books to the community outside of the sales.  

Alongside the year-round volunteers, additional community members help support the book sale. This includes many high school students as well as younger volunteers  all contributing to an atmosphere that encourages giving back and building community spirit. The only requirement is the ability to work independently, making it accessible to a wide range of participants.

“We are always looking for volunteers, and in fact, some of our best volunteers are high school volunteers,” Barandiaran said. “Beyond Borders, the service leave of League of Boys, the Service League of Girls and the National Honor Society all come. We really do appreciate their help.”

Beyond the book sale, the Westport Book Shop actively promotes literature and local arts through community events. These events include their presentations, poetry readings and art exhibitions that spotlight regional talents and voices. The shop also shoots a monthly art exhibit, this month featuring photographer Micheal Tomaszewski, and a short story book club that highlights diverse authors. Overall, the Westport Book Shop and its annual book sale foster a strong sense of community by bringing together volunteers, book lovers and residents to create an inclusive environment where everyone can connect over a shared love of books.

“I think the thing I find most rewarding is how we are helping to enrich the Westport community. It’s all about community,” Barandiaran said. “Our book shop is a community for our employees, where they work with and interact with the rest of the community. It’s communities of people who are book lovers. And it’s really all about expanding that community.”

Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor
Whether she’s writing her next article or swimming laps, Web Sports Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 always makes a splash. Olasewere started swimming as a child, and it since has grown to be an essential part of her identity. “It teaches you a lot of life lessons,” Olasewere said.  Besides starting swimming in her childhood, Olasewere became interested in reading, which inspired her to start writing for fun. After taking Intro to Journalism at Staples her freshman year, the spark for writing came back.  “It’s really cool to follow leads and important information,” Olasewere said. “You have the power to communicate that to the public.” 