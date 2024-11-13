More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community

Ayaan Olasewere ’25 The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.

Tables brimming with books stretch across the room, each stack begging to be explored. There’s a sense of contentment in the air as people browse, exchanging whispered recommendations. Yellowed classics crackle softly, blending with the rhythmic sound of pages turning, while the familiar scent of aged paper wraps you in a comforting nostalgia. The atmosphere stirs memories of childhood books, bringing back stories and worlds you’d nearly forgotten.

It’s the Westport Library Book Sale, but it’s more than that. It’s a way to spread happiness, love and support.

The Westport Library held its 25th annual Fall Book Sale in early November, an event that has become a beloved tradition in the community. Originally created to recycle donated books, the sale has grown into an event with a lasting impact. The sale has evolved to include not only fall and spring sales but also the Westport Book Shop. This shop and the sale now raise essential funds for the library while providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.

“About five years ago, we expanded the book sales mission,” the president of Westport Book Sale Ventures, Jocelyn Barandiaran, said. “All of the money that we raise supports our dual mission. To make a donation to the library, and to support the employment of employees with disabilities in our store.”

All the books in the sale are donated by community members year-round, with contributions coming not only from Westport but also from nearby communities as far as Westchester. Fifty volunteers receive, sort, price and box donations at the Book Donation Center, and forty additional volunteers help staff the Westport Book Shop, which offers books to the community outside of the sales.

Alongside the year-round volunteers, additional community members help support the book sale. This includes many high school students as well as younger volunteers all contributing to an atmosphere that encourages giving back and building community spirit. The only requirement is the ability to work independently, making it accessible to a wide range of participants.

“We are always looking for volunteers, and in fact, some of our best volunteers are high school volunteers,” Barandiaran said. “Beyond Borders, the service leave of League of Boys, the Service League of Girls and the National Honor Society all come. We really do appreciate their help.”

Beyond the book sale, the Westport Book Shop actively promotes literature and local arts through community events. These events include their presentations, poetry readings and art exhibitions that spotlight regional talents and voices. The shop also shoots a monthly art exhibit, this month featuring photographer Micheal Tomaszewski, and a short story book club that highlights diverse authors. Overall, the Westport Book Shop and its annual book sale foster a strong sense of community by bringing together volunteers, book lovers and residents to create an inclusive environment where everyone can connect over a shared love of books.

“I think the thing I find most rewarding is how we are helping to enrich the Westport community. It’s all about community,” Barandiaran said. “Our book shop is a community for our employees, where they work with and interact with the rest of the community. It’s communities of people who are book lovers. And it’s really all about expanding that community.”