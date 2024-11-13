‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit

Join the discussion.

Fire danger at Sherwood Island State Park is currently rated as extreme, with officials urging the public to take precautions to prevent forest fires.
Brush fire risks rise as high temperatures, lack of rain persists
Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
Powerschool allows parental control for attendance through their “Attendance Monitor.”
Staples adopts PowerSchool for attendance in attempts to replace phone call system
ParentSquare messages will appear on the text messaging app, but they will be monitored. Direct messages never display real phone numbers in the text app. Screenshot by Audrey Curtis ’25
New contacting policy shifts communication to ParentSquare app
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.
Why warm weather saves lives
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
At Lachat Town Farm, the METEOR halloween experience is about a mysterious meteor that had haunting effects on the farm.
Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
'Elf the Musical' takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit

Malena Tortorella '27 and Lucy Basso '27November 13, 2024
Theo Rowen ’27
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.

This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. 

Will McCrea ’26, playing Buddy (alongside Seamus Brannigan ’26), is nervous for his upcoming lead role. The responsibilities of a lead are very demanding, putting pressure on these players to put on their best performance. However, this feeling also comes with much excitement. As the new school year starts, so does the bustle of the Staples Players environment.

“It’s a fun community, especially when it’s in the heat of rehearsals and tech week and all that,” McCrea said. “It’s a really fun process.”

McCrea believes that the similarities he shares with Buddy is a huge aspect of the connection he feels to the character. 

“I consider myself to be a pretty positive person, and I think the world needs more of that,” McCrea said. “It’s a pretty gloomy looking world out there, especially right now, and I think Buddy is this super optimistic, always happy, always trying to keep the light in things person.” 

With its comedic and light-hearted approach, “Elf” communicates great messages of positivity and optimism to the audience. It delivers powerful reminders of the impact of kindness and genuinity that create true happiness.  

“It’s important to try to find the joy, to find the spirit and the fun in things,” ensemble member Cece Diyoka ’25 said. “That’s what the show is really about, and it’s shown by the journeys the characters go through.” 

As a close community, Players has a few traditions that they carry out every year. These include after-show celebrations with awards, and field day, which is a party that welcomes freshmen every year during the first week of school. These traditions are only some of the reasons why Staples Players are very close-knit and supportive of each other. 

 “There’s a lot of really great things that people do,” production assistant Theo Rowen ’27 said, “to bring the Players community together.”


Tags:
Malena Tortorella '27
Malena Tortorella '27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Malena Tortorella ’27 has been cooking and baking almost daily for five years.  “I cook for my family and bring treats for my friends,” Tortorella said. “I started with my grandma, and now I do it independently.” Another strong inspiration was her seventh grade English teacher, who ran the CMS newspaper and sparked her passion for journalism.  “We talked a lot and she really inspired me to join the school newspaper in middle school,” Tortorella said. “That love of journalism inspired me to take Advanced Journalism.”
Lucy Basso '27
Lucy Basso '27, Web Arts Editor
It was the uniqueness and freedom in the class of Advanced Journalism that first got Web Arts Editor Lucy Basso ’27 interested in Inklings. Coming from middle school where most classes were rigidly structured, Basso saw Inklings as a way to freely express her creativity and explore her interests. In addition to her pursuit of journalism, Bassoplays squash in the winter because she is able to play the sport she loves, both independently and with other people. “I love to work as a team,” Basso said, “but sometimes I do need my space and I like to be independent.”