Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!

Zander Bauer ’26 Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!

Riko’s Pizza has officially opened its doors in Westport, adding to the growing list of locations for this popular Stamford-based pizza chain. Known for its signature thin crust and hot oil pizzas, Riko’s is now serving up delicious pies in the heart of the Saugatuck neighborhood. This new spot, located at 60 Charles St., is Riko’s 11th restaurant, with other locations spanning across Fairfield County, New York, Massachusetts and even Florida.

Riko’s started 13 years ago and has built a reputation for its high-quality, flavorful pizzas. Its specialty hot oil pizza has become a standout menu item, setting Riko’s apart in the competitive pizza market. The chain continues to expand, with plans for future locations in Burlington, Vermont and North Carolina by 2025. The Westport location brings more than just great pizza to the area; it holds a vibrant sports bar atmosphere with 14 TVs and seating for 160, making it a destination for families, friends and sports lovers.

Students have already embraced the new spot.

“ I visited Rikos a few days after the opening, and I had a great time,” — Mary Stevens '26 said.

“I visited Rikos a few days after the opening, and I had a great time,” Mary Stevens ’26 said. “The pizza was amazing and the ambiance was fantastic. I would definitely recommend it to others.”

Adding to Riko’s appeal is its recognition by Dave Portnoy, the executive manager of Barstool sports and creator of the popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” series on Youtube. In 2018, Portnoy rated Riko’s Stamford location an impressive 8.2, highlighting its standout flavor and crust. He compared it favorably to other popular local spots, such as Colony Grill, emphasizing that Riko’s deserves greater recognition in Fairfield County’s competitive pizza scene.

With its signature offerings and vibrant atmosphere, Riko’s is set to become a staple in the Westport restaurant scene. The location is open daily, serving from 10 a.m. to late evening, and offers both dine-in and takeout options. For more information or to place an order, you can call the store at 203-635-0877.