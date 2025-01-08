TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline

Ella Harrington ’25 TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users’ data.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, Dec. 19 that it will hear TikTok’s appeal of a controversial federal law that could ban the popular social media app in the U.S. The law, signed by President Joe Biden, mandates TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a ban by Jan. 19, unless the court intervenes.

At the heart of the case is a law passed by Congress in April, known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The law requires TikTok to sever its ties with ByteDance or face nationwide ban, citing national security concerns over potential Chinese government influence on the platform.

TikTok, which has over 150 million users in the U.S., argues that the law infringes on its First Amendment rights, stifling free speech by removing a major platform for communication and content creation. In its appeal, TikTok asserts that the law is unconstitutional and that no evidence supports claims of Chinese interference in U.S. user data.

“We believe the Court will find the TikTok ban unconstitutional so the over 170 million Americans on our platform can continue to exercise their free speech rights,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC.

Oral arguments will take place on Jan. 10, just days before the law is set to take effect, potentially offering TikTok a last-minute revival. If the court rules against the ban, it could prevent disruption for millions of users. But if the court sides with the government, TikTok’s future in the U.S. could be over.

However, TikTok’s future may not depend on the Supreme Court solely. With President Donald Trump set to take office on Jan. 20, the day after the TikTok deadline, his position on the ban could offer the app a lifeline.

Trump has indicated that he would be open to a potential sale of TikTok to an American company, rather than an outright ban.

“I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points and there are those who say TikTok has something to do with it,” Trump said in a ​press conference on Monday.

For many students, TikTok is more than just a social media app; it’s a primary source of entertainment, information and social connection.