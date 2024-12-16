Sophomore slump proves more challenging than junior ‘hell year’

Paper Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has had an artistic side beyond the realms of Inklings. Robinson spent his summer working and helping teach younger kids art and pottery.

“I teach pottery at a place in Fairfield,” Robinson said. “It can be really busy at times, but it’s still so much fun.”

Pottery is something that brings Robinson a lot of joy and keeps him busy throughout the summer. While not working, Robinson also completed a journalism program at Fordham.

“I liked going to the city,” Robinson said. “I went with other Inklings kids and I learned a lot.”