Juniors get excited for Counties while Seniors dread Red and Whites

Demi Sasson ’25, Paper, an Associate Paper Managing Editor, feels her journey in journalism has not only impacted her writing, but also her personality and social skills as well.

“It has made me more outgoing in general,” Sasson said. “Having to interview people has helped because I would not do that anywhere else.”

Journalism has also brought out her more creative side. This summer Sasson dyed a few strands of her hair pink, matching with her friends.

“I’ve always had a creative side,” Sasson said. “The arts section is my favorite because it allows me to be fluid with my designs.”