Language learning masters: Alina Gurevich ’25 and Mandarin teacher Chris Fray excel in multiple languages

Editor-in-Chief Lily Hultgren ’25 isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. When she first joined Advanced Journalism, she knew it would push her out of her comfort zone, yet she welcomed the opportunity.

“I’ve learned to embrace fear,” Hultgren said. “Taking risks has helped me see my worth and recognise my potential to grow more.”

For Hultgren, this mindset extends beyond journalism. She’s discovered new passions by facing her fears head-on.

“I used to be scared of the woods, but I’ve gotten really into backpacking,” Hultgren said. “In the future, I want to explore more of nature.”