Girls’ soccer dominates Brien McMahon enroute to 3-0 victory

Staples and Brien McMahon players battle for possession of the ball. (Photo by William Murray ’25)

In the first round of the FCIAC playoffs, the Staples girls’ soccer team put on a strong display against Brien McMahon, earning them a 3-0 win and punching their ticket to the semifinals.

Seeking a fourth straight FCIAC title, left-winger Annabel Edwards ’25 opened up the scoring with a goal from outside the box, catching the goalkeeper off her line to give Staples a 1-0 lead.

“It is important to try and score the first goal of the game so we can get on the front foot early,” Edwards said. “That’s what we did, which I definitely think helped us secure the win.”

Before the end of the first half, junior captain Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 made a great run behind the McMahon backline and was able to finish off a ball by Annabel Edwards, who was again involved in a goal, to give the Wreckers a more comfortable lead heading into halftime.

With a 2-0 lead being the most dangerous lead in soccer, the Staples girls knew that they would have to keep bringing the pressure to McMahon in the second half: that’s exactly what they did.

“ I’m confident that we can keep this momentum going and bring home the trophies [FCIAC and state title] for the second year in a row.” — Sami Dewitt '23

As McMahon players began to become frustrated from their lack of creation and opportunity in the attacking third, the Staples midfield, run by the likes of Talia Moskowitz ’24 and Leigh Foran ’24, were able to possess the ball comfortably in cruise control of the game.

To give the Wreckers a 3-0 lead and the win, Freya Harvey ’26 scored her first varsity goal off a great assist from Caitlin Chu ’23.

“We are building off this win and the success of our regular season” captain Sami Dewitt ’23 said. “I’m confident that we can keep this momentum going and bring home the trophies [FCIAC and state title] for the second year in a row.”

Staples faces their next challenge, Greenwich, at the neutral site of Fairfield Warde High School for a semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m.