“Friend therapist”… be mindful of trauma dumping and find healthy outlets

Ava Chun '25 Arts editor and Ava Coyl '25 Opinions Editor|December 14, 2022
Graphic by Shivali Kanthan '24
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Seniors anxiously await early decision deadlines
A&E
Fans fight for Taylor Swift tickets
The Will to Live Foundation: Trautwein turns tragedy to teaching
Players offer behind the scenes of Guys and Dolls
Mexicue brings authentic Mexican cuisine to Westport
Megan’s Martha’s Vineyard boutique displays a woman run small business
Library noise generates student feedback
Mental Health days prove unknown, yet helpful to students
Winter sports captains embark on new season with high hopes
Staples community expresses gratitude before Thanksgiving
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *