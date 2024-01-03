Three juniors travel to France for international summit

Mia Bomback ’25, Ryder Levine ’25 and Sam Rossoni ’25, along with Assistant Principal Patrick Micinilio, attended The Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit in Le Havre, France from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.

The students stayed with a host family and attended Saint Joseph Institution, the local high school. The summit was organized by a student-led club from the school, and the students discussed global issues with other high schoolers from around the world while participating in many workshops focusing on the skills of leadership and advocacy.

“This was an amazing opportunity in so many ways,” Levine said. “I was able to broaden my perspective on world issues as well as make what I’m sure will become lifelong friends.”

Fourteen different countries and 23 delegations attended the summit this year. This was the summit’s 10th annual event.

“ This was an amazing opportunity in so many ways. I was able to broaden my perspective on world issues as well as make what I’m sure will become lifelong friends — Ryder Levine ’25

“It was just great to see everyone coming together despite being so different,” Rossoni said. “We taught each other so much and made each other better, more well-rounded people.”

In addition to the beneficial activities taking place at the school, the students were able to also spend time exploring the town and getting to know their host families, as well as all the other students there.

“The best part of this trip truly was all the amazing people that I met,” Levine said. “Staying with a host family allowed me to feel less like a tourist and more like an actual student there. I became so close with the other high schoolers, both from Saint Joseph and other countries in that short amount of time.”