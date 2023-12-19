Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?

I hate winter. It doesn’t matter that there are holidays during this time of year. The inescapable coldness that seeps into your bones, the dead-looking trees, the lack of sun—not my thing. However, there is one thing that makes this bleak season fun: hot chocolate. This drink warms me up from the inside, bringing nostalgic and comforting winter vibes to life. Any hot chocolate is good, but not all are equal. Thus, I explored this town’s selection, and I bring my findings to you.

Aux Delices

This hot chocolate took its name too literally and burned my tongue. Still, it was a delicious treat once it cooled down. There was a strong chocolate flavor, it was not too sweet and it was smooth and creamy. With marshmallows and whipped cream, this was the highlight of my day.

“ Andi Jacobs ’26 — The hot chocolate served here was sweet and flavorful, thick and smooth. It was the perfect balance between semisweet chocolate and creamy milk.

Terrain

This lovely garden café had not-so-lovely hot chocolate. It warmed me up, but it was not chocolatey enough. It tasted like milk until the after taste kicked in; then it tasted exactly like Hershey’s milk chocolate. However, they also serve a specialized peppermint hot chocolate that would be fun to try.

Isabelle et Vincint

The hot chocolate served here was sweet and flavorful, thick and smooth. It was the perfect balance between semisweet chocolate and creamy milk. Of the hot chocolates I tried, Isabelle et Vincint’s was my favorite. This, paired with one of their delightful pastries, would make for a cozy winter snack.