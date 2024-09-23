“Dancing with the Stars” premiere brings new faces and old controversies

Join the discussion.

Connecticut’s minimum wage has increased rapidly throughout the last 20 years.
Connecticut minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
QPR Training takes place in junior health classes this week
Juniors partake in QPR Training during health classes
National Poll averages show Harris leads in voter approval on Sept. 11, the day after the first Trump and Harris debate.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris face off in their first presidential election debate
Code of Conduct shines light on reconciliation for students’ wrongdoings.
Changes made to the Code of Conduct: what you need to know
Colorful posters draw the eyes of students at Staples' annual club rush, which was recently renamed the "Involvement Fair".
A Tamer Tradition: Why Staples’ Club Rush Looks Different This Year
Samantha Sandrew ’25 has experienced bouts of bad luck for the past week. She explores multiple methods to rid her of her unfortunate events, including wearing lucky colors and throwing salt over her shoulder.
Testing goodluck methods: a guide on how to get uncursed
Staples can use a variety of themes to create a new wave of excitement for football games and increase student turnout.
Dear Staples Superfans: WE NEED NEW THEMES!
The Westport public school district does not grant students the full two days off for Rosh Hashana.
Jewish high holidays lack recognition in society
Staples students show their school spirit at a white-out football game on Sep. 9 2023.
Beyond the basics: why we need new game day themes
Students strut their spirit week wear in anticipation of the homecoming game and dance.
Students shine in spirit week attire
Olivia Cohn, Olivia Saw and Kate Bulkeley (all ’26) will represent Staples at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit (NIYLS) in Le Havre, France at the Institution St. Joseph this November.
Staples to send exemplary juniors to leadership conference in Normandy
For its 12th year now, Westport hosted the Slice of Saugatuck festival. This unofficial kickoff to fall featured dozens of local restaurants and retailers.
Westport hosts annual Slice of Saugatuck festival
In Westport, it's nearly impossible to have a “bad” sunset with the town’s beautiful scenery and surrounding bodies of water. Residents never miss an opportunity to enjoy these breathtaking views, but which spot stands out as the best? Is there truly a top location for watching the sunset in Westport?
Sunset Showdown: Discovering Westports Best Sunset Spots
The National Honors Society members elected Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 as the Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer. They bring innovative ideas to strengthen NHS’s impact at Staples and throughout the community
National Honors Society elects four presidents
Rehearsals are in full swing as Staples Players practice dances for the upcoming production of “Elf the Musical.” (Photo contributed by Theo Rowen ’27)
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
This year's performance includes six graduating seniors in addition to the rest of their senior company, which consists of sophomores, juniors and seniors. (Contributed by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Winter holidays are upon us, and so is Westport’s Academy of Dance’s rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’
I rated “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” four out of five stars. I liked the comedic tone of the film, but found the new additions to the cast damaging to the film’s success.
I took a trip to the Netherworld so you don’t have to: An honest review of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
Although I have a lot of opinions of the “Dancing with the Stars” opening night performances, the placements above depict the non-subjective results of the season premiere. Graphic by Rachel Olefson ’25.
“Dancing with the Stars” premiere brings new faces and old controversies
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
“Dancing with the Stars” premiere brings new faces and old controversies

Rachel Olefson ’25, Web Managing EditorSeptember 23, 2024
Although I have a lot of opinions of the “Dancing with the Stars” opening night performances, the placements above depict the non-subjective results of the season premiere. Graphic by Rachel Olefson ’25.

Well, would you look at that? The third and final rendition of my annual “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere reviews has arrived. Get ready for me to talk about this and nothing else for the next two and a half months. 

I’ve been watching “Dancing with the Stars” for about four years now. At this point, I’d basically consider myself a pro at dissecting what makes the perfect cast. To prove this, I procrastinated doing my summer work by creating a comprehensive list of possible celebrity contestants for this season. With full intentions of bragging, I even got some right: Olympic athletes Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, and two Bachelor Nation stars, Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran. That’s 30.7% of the cast guessed correctly for those keeping track at home. 

But back to the action. Overall, the show’s Sept. 17 premiere was one of the most exciting in recent years. To my surprise, 6′ 10″ NBA all star Dwight Howard somehow made his salsa with 5’ 3” partner Daniella Karagach look incredibly natural. The two appropriately danced to Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It,” proving that a height difference won’t hold them back this season. 

The choreography was fast-paced and included lifts that many would consider advanced for week one. Although there were a few missteps here and there, I don’t think that I could do much better dancing with someone over a foot taller than me, so power to them. Dwight and Daniella received a combined score of 22. 

Next up is a star who completely shocked me with her skills: the aforementioned Olympic rugby champion Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten. While I would consider this dance choppy and mid-level compared to some of the others presented in the premiere, I think that this one presents a greater message. 

Maher previously posted a video to her Instagram account explaining that she would be competing in order to challenge stereotypes of women’s bodies, and also the importance of challenging oneself to get out of your comfort zone. While Alan and Ilona’s cha cha only earned a score of 18, they both seemed to have a great time while dancing to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and I can’t help but appreciate Maher using her platform to inspire others. 

And finally, the most controversial dancer of all: Anna Delvey (or Sorokin?). Introduced in her video package as an entrepreneur and fashionista, I immediately began to wonder: should we as a society really be applauding someone wearing an ankle monitor from her grand larceny case on a ballroom dancing reality TV show? 

Although I appreciate a good post-cancelation reintroduction to society, for example Olivia Jade on season 30 of the show, this feels… different. 

As much as I tried to give Delvey the benefit of the doubt, her dance didn’t motivate me to think positively whatsoever. Delvey and her partner, Ezra Sosa, danced a cha cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. This last sentence has to be the most ironic statement I’ve ever written, because this was the most low-energy dance I’ve ever witnessed. Delvey didn’t smile a single time while dancing and remarked to host Julianne Hough afterwards that “I am feeling happy that I don’t have to do this dance again.” 

Her presence on the show seems like some sort of PR stunt pulled by her publicist, and I didn’t care at all for the fact that she wants viewers to believe her redemption arc while she looks miserable carrying out her choreography. 

Overall, despite the presence of Miss Debbie Downer Delvey herself, I think that this season has an insane amount of potential. Although I could yap all day about who my top contenders are, I’ll leave them here as an “I told you so” for later. Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandom Armstrong, as well as Superbowl champion Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson are at the top of my personal list. This season is sure to be entertaining, and I can’t wait to see how it ends! 

About the Contributor
Rachel Olefson ’25
Rachel Olefson ’25, Web Managing Editor
Web Managing Editor Rachel Olefson ’25 loves the freedom and creativity that Inklings has to offer. Olefson has been a member of Inklings for three years and wants her younger sister to join.    “I really love just listening to music and going for a drive with my little sister,” Olefson said. “I’m trying to get her to do Inklings in the future.” Olefson likes the personalization of journalism through writing, but she also enjoys the social opportunities Inklings has. “I really value friendship and genuine connection,” Olefson said. “I find I get a lot of that through taking Advanced Journalism.”  