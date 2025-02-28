Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles

Addison Frankel ’27 LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.

Just days after lively celebrations were held for the New Year on some of the most beautiful beaches on the Pacific coast, a series of ferocious and devastating fires broke out. On Jan 7, multiple fires in LA ignited and began to burn and destroy communities.

As I learned about these fires, my heart began to break for all the people that were about to lose their homes, business and schools that meant so much to them. Knowing multiple people and even family members who lived near or in LA I felt worried for their physical safety and mental wellness, knowing that everything they have worked so hard for may be gone so soon.

The LA fires have devastated so many neighborhoods, businesses and beaches, and have caused more than 12,000 people to lose their homes.

“Personally I live in Westwood, LA making the Palisades fire really close to my house. Fortunately my house was not affected by the fires. However, I know a lot of people including my best friend who lost their homes,” Alex Mafrice, my friend who is a freshman in Westwood, LA said. “My family and I have donated a lot of clothes, food and daily essentials to my school and other places that are taking donations. We have also donated a lot to my dance studio because a girl at my studio unfortunately lost her home.”

Alex told me that many LA residents are blaming Mayor Karen Bass for cutting the LAFD budget by $17 million in the past year to prioritize helping the city’s homelessness. While I don’t think any one act is fully responsible for the fire, there is validity in the complaint since cutting the budget has significantly impacted how much of a help the fire department can be.

As of now, most of the fires have been extinguished, but firefighters are still working endlessly to fully contain the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire. Many Los Angeles residents are feeling lost, confused and uncertain with what the future may look like for them. Many organizations, such as The Red Cross have set up websites and go fund me sites to help people who have suffered from the fires.

My family and I have each donated money from our own wallets to many organizations helping to support citizens of LA. I think it is crucial to support people who have suffered, no matter if you know them or not. I believe that my parents are teaching my sister and I a great lesson by teaching us the importance of donating our own money to other people who are in need.

Westport has the opportunity to help LA in many ways. For example, it is so incredibly easy for students at Staples to set up something like a bake sale at a sports game to help raise money for the victims of the fires. Helping out others is a vital part of life and I believe it is definitely something that the Westport community values.

The LA community is so strong and most are determined to rebuild and eventually fix up the beautiful place they used to call home. The devastating fires in LA that ravaged the beautiful landscapes, neighborhoods and beaches are a warning sign that we need to work harder to protect our climate to ensure that catastrophes like this don’t happen again.