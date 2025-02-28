Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles

Join the discussion.

TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
On Feb. 9, Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime performer where he made powerful statements on racial and political tensions in America.
Sound check, America: Kendrick Lamar’s activism appears on the biggest stage
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Addison Frankel ’27, Assistant Business Manager February 28, 2025
Addison Frankel ’27
Just days after lively celebrations were held for the New Year on some of the most beautiful beaches on the Pacific coast, a series of ferocious and devastating fires broke out. On Jan 7, multiple fires in LA ignited and began to burn and destroy communities. 

As I learned about these fires, my heart began to break for all the people that were about to lose their homes, business and schools that meant so much to them. Knowing multiple people and even family members who lived near or in LA I felt worried for their physical safety and mental wellness, knowing that everything they have worked so hard for may be gone so soon. 

The LA fires have devastated so many neighborhoods, businesses and beaches, and have caused more than 12,000 people to lose their homes. 

“Personally I live in Westwood, LA making the Palisades fire really close to my house. Fortunately my house was not affected by the fires. However, I know a lot of people including my best friend who lost their homes,” Alex Mafrice, my friend who is a freshman in Westwood, LA said. “My family and I have donated a lot of clothes, food and daily essentials to my school and other places that are taking donations. We have also donated a lot to my dance studio because a girl at my studio unfortunately lost her home.”

Alex told me that many LA residents are blaming Mayor Karen Bass for cutting the LAFD budget by $17 million in the past year to prioritize helping the city’s homelessness. While I don’t think any one act is fully responsible for the fire, there is validity in the complaint since cutting the budget has significantly impacted how much of a help the fire department can be. 

As of now, most of the fires have been extinguished, but firefighters are still working endlessly to fully contain the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire. Many Los Angeles residents are feeling lost, confused and uncertain with what the future may look like for them. Many organizations, such as The Red Cross have set up websites and go fund me sites to help people who have suffered from the fires. 

My family and I have each donated money from our own wallets to many organizations helping to support citizens of LA. I think it is crucial to support people who have suffered, no matter if you know them or not. I believe that my parents are teaching my sister and I a great lesson by teaching us the importance of donating our own money to other people who are in need. 

Westport has the opportunity to help LA in many ways. For example, it is so incredibly easy for students at Staples to set up something like a bake sale at a sports game to help raise money for the victims of the fires. Helping out others is a vital part of life and I believe it is definitely something that the Westport community values. 

The LA community is so strong and most are determined to rebuild and eventually fix up the beautiful place they used to call home. The devastating fires in LA that ravaged the beautiful landscapes, neighborhoods and beaches are a warning sign that we need to work harder to protect our climate to ensure that catastrophes like this don’t happen again.

 

Addison Frankel ’27
Addison Frankel ’27, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Addison Frankel ’27 knows the meaning of hard work, balancing four sports while pursuing her academic interests. Whether it’s tennis, diving, gymnastics or skiing, she juggles a demanding schedule.  “I’ve done gymnastics since I was six years old. Gymnasts turn to diving later on because it has the same fundamentals as gymnastics,” Frankel said.  It was Frankel’s passion for sports that led her to journalism, as well as her appreciation for non-fiction texts.   “I’m not a fiction or fantasy person,” FrankeI said. “I am more into learning about real people and situations, which I knew journalism would cover.”   