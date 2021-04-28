Salvadoran quesadillas deliver delectable taste

The+quesadilla+originated+from+Mexico%2C+literally+meaning+the+%E2%80%9Clittle+cheesy+thing.%E2%80%9D+Although+Salvadoran+and+Mexican+quesadillas+are+extremely+different+foods%2C+the+cheesy+taste+remains+in+both+versions%2C+highlighting+the+uniquely+different+flavors+in+each+dish.+

Photo by Morgan Han-Lemus '23

The quesadilla originated from Mexico, literally meaning the “little cheesy thing.” Although Salvadoran and Mexican quesadillas are extremely different foods, the cheesy taste remains in both versions, highlighting the uniquely different flavors in each dish.

Morgan Han-Lemus '23, Staff Writer
April 28, 2021

Salvadoran quesadillas deliver delectable taste

Related Stories
When making Torrejas, be sure to remove the ends of the bread so that the slices are flat on each side.
Salvadoran Torrejas sweetens moods
Putting saran wrap on the tortilla press makes it easier to mold and handle the dough, and makes for an easier cleanup afterwards.
Salvadoran Beef Patties satisfy taste buds
Pupusas are perfect for any occasion; they can be filled with cheese, pork, beans and/or anything you can think of. This recipe proves to be authentic, easy and most importantly, very tasty.
Salvadoran Pupusas serve as an easy, delicious recipe
Pasta salad caters to different tastes as different ingredients can be swapped out for those of your choice. For example, adding beans or chickpeas can make this a high-protein dish. You can also play around with using different vegetables, cheeses and dressings.
Pasta salad serves as refreshing start to spring