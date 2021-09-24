Gov Ball proves not worth the COVID-19 risk

The Governors ball, often called Gov Ball, is a music festival taking place this upcoming weekend on Sept. 24-26. It is located at Citi Field in New York City. This year they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the festival.

Dancing in a crowd of 150,000 sweaty and rambunctious people while singing in humid weather might sound like fun to some people, but definitely not me. In my eyes, the upcoming festival is undoubtedly going to cause people to spread COVID-19. Which makes me question: is it even worth going?

No one can deny that the lineup is stacked with hit songs and some of the biggest and best artists. But I don’t think any weekend can be so fun that we risk sports seasons, social events, spreading the virus more and simply a normal school year.

When the tickets came out last spring, everyone rushed to buy tickets thinking that by this time COVID-19 would be mostly in the past. I am guilty of this and now I am desperate to sell my tickets. Many other students have also realized the numerous downsides to going to this festival and are frantically searching for buyers. Yet people are failing to find people to buy their tickets. This proves that so many people have realized that going to Gov Ball is not worth the potential effects.

Personally, I enjoy Friday night lights football games with the fan section packed and showing school spirit. I am looking forward to the Homecoming dance for the senior class. I love being able to play in a normal sports season with fans present. Therefore, no festival would make me want to risk everything going on right now.