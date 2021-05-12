Staples cafeteria should serve breakfast before 8 a.m.

This year, the Staples cafeteria is closed until the start of the first period, which begins at 8 am. This takes away an important opportunity for many students to get breakfast in the morning.

The effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Staples has led to numerous changes in daily operations. In years past, the cafeteria has been open for breakfast before school; however, this year it doesn’t open until the start of first period. This change is detrimental as only students and faculty with a first period free can get food in the morning.

Students who travel to school by bus arrive usually around 7:30 at Staples and have time before their first class begins at 8:00. If the cafeteria opened before first period, students could enjoy breakfast.

The cafeteria opening earlier would also give students the opportunity to buy drinks and snacks that they could have throughout the morning and tide them over until lunch. The cafeteria is one of the only options for students to buy water, especially since the water fountains have been closed in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures.

“ The cafeteria opening earlier would also give students the opportunity to buy drinks and snacks that they could have throughout the morning and tide them over until lunch.” — Meg Enquist ’23

The only alternative to the cafeteria’s offerings are the vending machines that have been placed throughout the school. However, there are limited options and the machines do not all work properly.

Believe it or not, the cafeteria opening later is also costing some students sleep. Last year I would usually have 20 minutes between arriving at school and the start of my first class. During this time, I would go to the cafeteria and get a bagel for breakfast. This year, with the cafeteria being closed, I have to wake up earlier so that I can eat breakfast before I leave for school. If the cafeteria opened earlier, I would be able to sleep in later and better utilize the time I have before my first class.

Given a school year where so many changes have been made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back the start time of the cafeteria is unnecessary, unfair, and unjust.