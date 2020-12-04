Thanksgiving adjustments not ideal, but necessary

The University of Alabama provides a picture of a couple. Since COVID has not allowed families to gather, this couple enjoys their time without their children and grandkids, hoping to keep the virus away from them.

There are many Thanksgiving traditions practiced by families all over the United States. Some people travel, some people play football and others bake pies all day. No matter the tradition, it is a day where we come together with the people we love to highlight what we are thankful for.

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving was modified to keep us safe. Normally on Thanksgiving, I would play paddle with one side of my family and then have Thanksgiving dinner with the other side of my family. It was something I looked forward to every year.

“ Though [Thanksgiving] was different, I still enjoyed every bit of it and had the best time.”

But considering how bad COVID-19 cases got, Governor Ned Lamont implemented major restrictions for public safety. He ruled that parties larger than 11 people were not permitted, and after talking to many different people it seems like most people were following that closely.

So, this year I had Thanksgiving dinner with just my immediate family. Though it was different, I still enjoyed every bit of it and had the best time. It was just like the other years, but this time I could wear pajamas while eating.

I believe overall, despite this Thanksgiving being different, everyone cooperated and made the best of it. It was the right and responsible thing to do to not gather with other families or people outside of your own household. It definitely was not normal, but nothing is normal in 2020. Everything is constantly changing and continuing to social distance is what will help us all.