Opening restaurants are huge step in right direction

As the days go on and on with little change, it seems as if we might be moving in the right direction for returning to some sort of normality. Connecticut governor Ned Lamont announced restaurants can open on May 20 for outdoor seating only. This is exactly what people needed to hear.

Most restaurants have been open for only pickup or delivery to this point, if open at all. Allowing restaurants to open for seating gives people the opportunity to leave the house for an activity, which until this point, there haven't been many chances.

Not only does this help people out, but it also benefits the economy. This is going to encourage more spending and give a much needed boost to the economy that has been severely hurt over the past couple of weeks.

As for safety requirements, I believe that all the current rules should be intact. You need to be six feet apart from all other tables and the waiters should be wearing gloves and a mask. No one should be sitting with anyone they haven’t been quarantining with and it’s tough to wear a mask on and off while you eat, so I don’t think it should be required of the customers.

Opening outside seating with restrictions is a huge improvement for us as a society. It funnels more money back into the economy, gives people a chance to go out for an activity and increases the amount of business these locations will get. This gives us hope that we can consciously bring things back in small increments to work our way back to a form of ordinary life.