Executive order requires use of face coverings in public in Connecticut to slow spread of COVID-19

Some citizens have used bandanas as face coverings when going out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Others have used homemade cloth masks, surgical masks and more to protect themselves. Beginning April 20 at 8:00 p.m., these face coverings will be required in public if one cannot keep a safe social distance.

Connecticut residents will be required to wear a face covering in public spaces effective Monday, April 20 if they cannot stay at least six feet away from others, as stated in an executive order signed by Governor Lamont on April 17.

In addition to anyone who cannot maintain a safe social distance in public, riders in cars, taxis, ride-sharing services or public transportation and anyone at a semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area must wear a face covering.

According to Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer, Governor Lamont recommends cloth face masks instead of surgical masks or N95 respirators.

Arden Scherer ’21, who has been sewing cloth face masks and donating to local hospitals and shelters, shares her support for the executive order.

“I think the new order is smart because it’s just another safety measure that can only help,” Scherer said. “I think most people will follow it and it’ll probably help them feel more comfortable about doing errands for groceries or other essentials.”

Moreover, some students believe that even if citizens plan on keeping a safe social distance, wearing a face covering is still an easy precaution to increase safety and help prevent spreading the virus.

“I feel like you should be required to wear a face mask if you’re going into public even if you plan to stay six feet apart from people,” Quinn Jumper ’21 said, “because a lot of the times you can accidentally get closer to people than six feet, and that could end up putting you or others at risk.”

Additionally, Jordi Katz ’21 acknowledged that Lamont’s order may help push residents to take the spread of the virus more seriously.

“A lot of residents, specifically kids, have not been taking this as seriously as we need to,” Katz said. “I want this to be over as quick as possible and wearing a mask is a small price to pay for things to go back to normal much faster.”