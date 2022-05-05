Boys’ volleyball defeats Norwalk in vital 3-1 victory

The boys lost the first set 28-26 but went on to win the next three sets in a four set game.

Staples boys’ volleyball defeated Norwalk 3-1 in an away game at Norwalk High School on Wednesday, April 27.

The Wreckers were led by key players Ashdon Godoy ’23, Jacob Lee ’22 and libero Ethan Moskowitz ’22 in their four heavily offensive sets to ultimately win the game.

“I think everyone played really well, especially in the final three sets,” captain AJ Cheung ’22 said. “As the game progressed more and more kills were happening, digs were being made, and serves were going in. I definitely noticed progression as a team from the start to end of the game which was really cool to see.”

The boys were marginally defeated in the first set in a highly competitive 28-26 game, but went on to win the next three sets comfortably. Their cohesion as a team visibly improved from set to set.

“We started off the game on different wavelengths, but by the end we were working like one team and not just individuals,” Lee said. “That’s really really important.”

“ This win helps confirm our strength, both to other teams and ourselves.” — Boys' volleyball captain Jake Fitzpatrick ’22

The Wreckers currently have a record of 3-7 and will take on Ludlowe at Ludlowe High School on Monday, May 2 at 4 p.m. They have eight more games until post-season play.

“Our record doesn’t reflect our abilities since we’ve played some many difficult teams,” captain Jake Fitzpatrick ’22 said. “This win helps confirm our strength, both to other teams and ourselves.”