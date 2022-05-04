Girls’ lacrosse continues to fight through competition

The girls’ lacrosse team has had a solid first half of the season. They hope to close out the season strong.

Staples girls’ lacrosse has been a historically successful program and they seek to continue that tradition this season. They finished with an overall record of 9-5 last year and finished second in the FCIAC standings. This season, the team looked to better their record and make a deeper postseason run. Midway through the season, the girls currently sit at a 4-3 record and sixth in the FCIAC.

Captain Mckenizie Didio ’22 has been with the team for four years and is hoping to finish her high school career strong.

“We’ve been really energized this entire season and we’re having a lot of fun,” Didio said. “We would have hoped to win a few more games, but we are right in the mix with the other teams and still have been strong this season.”

The girls are coming off of a disappointing loss against Wilton 17-8. Regardless, assistant coach Cathy Shager is already pleased with her team’s performance.

“It was definitely an emotional game for us,” Shager said. “While it was disappointing, we have a lot of things to be proud of such as our victory against Greenwich 10-6. We have great senior leadership and a lot of lacrosse left to play. We will be just fine if we continue to work hard at practice.”

The team has some difficult opponents ahead as they begin to close out the regular season. They have to play second place New Cannan twice and Guilford High School in an out-of-conference game. They look to get back in the win column this Thursday against St. Josephs and earn solid seeding in both the FCIAC and State playoffs.