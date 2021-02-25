Girls’ basketball takes home a win after intense overtime

Screenshot of the Staples’ girls basketball playing their fifth game of the season vs Ludlowe at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Ludlowe does not allow Staples fans at their games, so fans watch from the NFHS network.

The Staples girls’ basketball team took home a win after an important game at Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Feb. 23. After a four minute overtime, they were able to come out with a 58-54 victory.

Staples led the whole game until Ludlowe caught up in the fourth quarter and made a layup right at the buzzer to force overtime. At the start of the extra period, Ludlowe took a two point lead for the first time in the contest, but the Wreckers regained the lead and made foul shots to seal the victory.

“By overtime we recognized how close the other team truly was and we started picking each other up and reminding each other of how far we had come and that mistakes are normal,” Captain Nicole Holmes ’21 said.

With Staples up 12 points in the middle of the third quarter they started to become a little frantic. They committed some turnovers and fouls which helped Ludlowe catch up.

“I think it is so important to work together as a team during these types of moments because if we hadn’t been there for each other, our confidence may have never sparked up,” Holmes said.

Sydelle Bernstein ’22 was also key to the close win for Staples. Bernstein made four three-pointers throughout the game to help the Wreckers win.

The team will next play Trumbull on Feb. 25 at Staples High School at 5:00 p.m.