Lamont closes public schools until fall

Connecticut schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Governor Ned Lamont officially canceled in-person classes at all Connecticut public schools until the fall. This comes as the state approaches 30,000 coronavirus cases.

In a press release, Lamont expressed disappointment in the circumstances that led to his decision.

“I was holding out hope that we’d at least be able to complete the final few weeks,” he said, “but given the current circumstances and to protect everyone’s safety, it has become clear that it’s just not possible.”

Lamont initially closed schools on March 17 for two weeks due to the arrival of the virus. He then delayed the reopening first to April 20, and then to May 20 before cancelling the school year.

David Levy ’21 is thankful that classes can continue through the rest of the year online.

“I think [online school] is a fantastic idea,” he said. “Right now, with coronavirus still as infectious as it is, and without a vaccine, I think it would be safer to continue online school, rather than going back to school.”