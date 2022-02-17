Release of internship placements excites, stresses seniors

There are hundreds of internships on the list provided by the internship office. There is also an option to do a self-design internship as long as it’s approved by the office.

As the second semester begins, seniors tend to lose motivation and look forward to summer. But before summer begins, seniors take part in internships.

Internships start on May 15 for all seniors who have fulfilled class requirements and achieved passing grades. Students can either participate in internships, which permit students to end school early and shadow a business, or they can continue with the normal school schedule like the rest of the grades. There are hundreds of internships to choose from, and the selection is completely up to each individual.

Many seniors have already started receiving an email from the guidance department about what internship they have been placed in. Whether students were granted their first, second or third choice, they are grateful and excited for the position.

Gaby Gonzalez ’22 received news that she got her first choice for her internship. She will be interning at Child Pose Yoga, a kids yoga studio. Gonzalez enjoys working with kids and staying active.

“I am really happy with getting confirmed for my internship,” Gonzalez said. “Besides it being my first choice, it also has made me get more excited.”

On the other hand, some seniors have not been confirmed for an internship yet. Alie Shutze ’22 is one of those students still waiting for an email about which internship they will be in.

“I honestly am not stressed about my internship selection at all,” Shutze said. “Now that it’s the second semester, I try not to get stressed about things that are not in my control and a lot of my friends haven’t received theirs yet either.”

Shutze has decided to look at the fun side of internships because of the overwhelming stress that senior year already entails.

Jen Westphal ’22 is another senior without an internship placement, but unlike Shutze, she is a bit anxious.

“I’m excited to get my internship but also a little stressed,” Westphal said. “Seeing other people getting their first choices when I have yet to receive word makes the waiting process a little harder.”

As the weeks come closer to spring, more and more seniors will become aware of what internship they receive. This hopefully will create a more enjoyable last few months for the senior class.