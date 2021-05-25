Motorcade brings closure to seniors

Gallery | 2 Photos Photo by Audrey Kercher ’23 Westport Compo Beach was the starting location for the Motorcade. Compo Beach is a large outdoor facility that is COVID safe and big enough to hold all of the seniors.

Staples High School provides a variety of traditions and special days for seniors that are celebrated each school year, but Motorcade stands out above the rest.

Motorcade, characterized by the drive from Compo Beach to the school stands for a football game, is known to be a favorite for the seniors. Motorcade is usually held in the fall to watch the homecoming football game. Due to COVID-19, Motorcade was postponed to the spring, but seniors were still able to have an enjoyable time. “ Motorcade was a great way to finish off my senior year as it was a way to bring everyone together to celebrate and participate in a Staples tradition” — Brianna Cornfield ’21

“Bonding with friends while hugging everyone and dancing in a self-made mosh pit in the beach parking lot was an experience I am so thankful to have in a COVID year,” Emma Coleman ’21 said.

Instead of the usual homecoming football game, seniors and other students packed the bleachers to watch the varsity boys lacrosse game. The Motorcade gave seniors a sense of normalcy after so many traditions were taken away due to the pandemic.

With the increased rollout of the vaccine, many seniors are fully vaccinated, which made senior traditions easier and safer.

“It was COVID safe in the sense that it was all outside. A lot of people did not wear masks or social distance partly because a lot of people were fully vaccinated,” Natalie Carozza ’21 said.

The Westport Police also made Motorcade safe by being at the beach to supervise the senior activities.

Overall, having a Motorcade returned a sense of normalcy to the seniors.

“My grade missed out on so much and got so little closure for the ending of high school,” Carozza said. “These events were ways that we could have fun with our whole grade for the last time.”