New snow day protocol promotes both fun and virtual learning

This year there will be no consecutive snow days. All snow days following the first day off will have virtual learning. In addition, there are only three unexcused snow days in the school year, more than three snow days off will result in a shorter spring break.

This year has looked far from normal, but one of the few things that remain are snow days. A day adored by all ages, one where students can sleep until noon, go sledding at Winslow park with friends and most importantly get a break from school. The snow day policy has been altered slightly, but it still keeps a similar structure from previous years and ensures that students won’t be missing out on the fun.

Superintendent Thomas Scarice changed the policy, and students have found snow days even more enjoyable.

“The district will not have back-to-back snow days, if a storm is strong enough, or clean up is serious enough, to require a second consecutive day. On such an occasion, the second day will be a remote learning day,” Scarice wrote in an email to the district.

In a typical year, when returning to school after a heavy snowfall and a few days off, teachers would sometimes pile on work with an urgent deadline to make up for missed time. The new snow day policy ensures that classes will meet at least once virtually during the week, eliminating the need for teachers to cram subject matter.

“In the past when we had more than one snow day the next day my teachers would try to cram more info into one lesson the day we were back,” Madeline Barney ’23 said. “It added stress to the week.”

Students have found the new virtual learning following the first snow day much more effective as it allows them to stay up to date on school work and minimize stress. Having virtual learning as a second snow day allows teachers to proceed with their original plans from the comfort of their own homes and for students to stay on task with their assignments.

COVID-19 has taught everyone to be flexible, especially teachers who have had to adapt their lesson plans to adjust to many different learning environments. This flexibility of learning is also very helpful for students when it comes to snow days.

In addition, in past years, spring break has been cut short because of a large number of snow days. Students no longer have to worry about this as all days spent online count as full days of school. The threat of spring break being tampered with is minimized, while students are still able to enjoy the occasional snow day. Barney has found this more practical and reassuring as she looks forward to spring break.

“It lets us have a longer break and people can travel more and do other things rather than just having a day in the middle of the month,” Barney said.

Snow days are a vital part of childhood, and many students are thankful for their preservation. Ashley Julien ’23 expressed the importance of snow days.

“Snow days were a very prominent point in my childhood,” Julien said. “It allowed me to spend more time with my sister and my neighbors, and we always had so much fun.”