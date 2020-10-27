Cooling temperature prompts local festivities

Earthplace is especially enjoyable to walk through in autumn. Trees seem to glow with hues of red, yellow and orange.

As the temperature begins to drop and the air feels crisper, autumn’s admirers are eager for the season to begin. They look forward to donning fall sweaters, taking long walks among the orange and yellow leaves and settling in front of a fire to read a good book (or scroll through Instagram) while sipping a pumpkin spice latte. In other years, autumn activities are usually so ubiquitous that it’s hard to fit them all in before the leaves fall off the trees. While this year is of course a bit different, there are still plenty of fun activities in Westport to cherish this cozy time of year.

Under the moonlight and abundances of warm blankets, Westport residents and nonlocals can enjoy seasonal films at the Remarkable Theater in the heart of downtown Westport. As a complement to Halloween weekend, the timeless drive-in theater will be showing films like “Ghostbusters” on Oct. 30 and “Halloween” on Oct. 31.

“The Remarkable Theater is a great part of the community because you are able to watch your favorite movies while being socially distant from others,” Samir Mott ’22 said.

Before a Halloween movie marathon at the Remarkable Theater, families can stop by Earthplace for the annual campfire on Oct. 30. Families who stop by this attraction are able to embrace fall by making s’mores and participating in campfire stories while respecting COVID-19 regulations. Families will be assigned their own picnic table and are required to wear masks while around the fire to provide a safe environment for family fun.

“I think the Earthplace campfire is a perfect fall activity because you get to spend time with your family outside,” Akira Maidique ’22 said.

Throughout the entire fall season, one can also enjoy shopping in downtown Westport or scenic walks around Compo Beach.

“People in Westport love celebrating fall holidays,” AJ Cheung ’22 said. “It’s always fun to see the different events each year.”