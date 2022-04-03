Charles Joyner, refuting the way we see art

Nile Jean '24, Staff Writer|April 3, 2022

Joyner shows that art isn’t always about paintings, or pictures, but about experiences. He shows himself, and foreign figures to prove that art isn’t just visual, but physical too.

