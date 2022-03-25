‘The Batman’ movie flies up the charts

Everyone’s seen the typical Marvel superhero movie that is flooded with action scenes and core-vibrating music. “The Batman” veers away from this standard of blockbuster, action-packed films and introduces a more crime or murder mystery take.

Robert Pattinson, a well-known Hollywood actor, stars in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Unlike traditional blockbuster superhero movies, “The Batman” is more similar to a crime drama.

Pattinson has been applauded by fans for his transformation and dark take on the role. From what is seen in both interviews and in public, Pattinson is very different from his character, making his performance that much more praiseworthy.

First released in theaters on March 4 2022, the three-hour-long “The Batman” is expected to be available for streaming 45 days after, on April 18 2022.

While “The Batman” features my personal original movie fan favorites like the Batmobile, Batman’s gadgets and the suit, the story is more focused on Bruce Wayne’s second year as the caped crusader and dives mainly into Wayne’s efforts to stop the Riddler.

“ The murder mystery oriented film highlights Pattinson’s take on the role in more of a detective nature than the characters typical gothic save-the-day persona,” — Mia Kirkorsky ’24

This movie has been highly rated by fans for its original take on the storyline and its soundtrack composed by Michael Giacchino, the Oscar-winning film composer known most for his work in “Spiderman: No Way Home.” Not only did Reeves veer away from the typical hero vs. villain plotline in his emphasis on the murder plot, but Giacchino also took a more horror-movie angle with heavy piano sounds that delivered tones of emotion.

The jump scares couldn’t catch me this time, not with Giacchino’s musical hints.

“The Batman” and its aspect of originality with a character many know and love proves to be a success. Go watch this movie in theaters, but don’t forget to go to the bathroom first. It’s three hours, but can’t say I didn’t warn you.